Tug of War: Building partnerships

U.S. Airmen attached to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing stretch before competing against United Arab Emirates servicemembers in a friendly tug-of-war exhibition in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Events like this strengthen trust, build genuine personal relationships, and lay the foundation for smoother day-to-day cooperation across the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)