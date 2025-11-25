Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 5 [Image 9 of 14]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 5

    PANAMA

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, participates in waterborne ops during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 01, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 23:03
    Photo ID: 9416892
    VIRIN: 251201-A-UJ512-1037
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 836.54 KB
    Location: PA
    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 5 [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama Canal
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

