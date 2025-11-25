Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 5

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval teaches members of the U.S. Marine Corps and Panamanian security services spear craftsmanship during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 01, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)