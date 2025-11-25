Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4 [Image 12 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4

    PANAMA

    11.30.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Albis Fajardo, a member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, teaches a primitive fire class during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Nov. 30, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 21:36
    Photo ID: 9416856
    VIRIN: 251130-A-UJ512-1010
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4 [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Panama Canal
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download