    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4 [Image 10 of 15]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4

    PANAMA

    11.30.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the U.S. Marine Corps and Panamanian security services learn primitive shelter techniques during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Nov. 30, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    TAGS

    Panama Canal
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

