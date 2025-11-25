Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 2: Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Irving Rodriquez, left, a member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Diego Jimenez, assigned to the 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, start a primitive fire during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Nov. 30, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)