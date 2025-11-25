Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Photos of U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Espino, a team leader assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, are displayed in his childhood home in La Chorrera, Panama, Nov. 13, 2025. Espino, a Panamanian native who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2010, now assists in leading the newly reestablished Combined Jungle Operations Training Course. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)