    Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again [Image 7 of 7]

    Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Photos of U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Espino, a team leader assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, are displayed in his childhood home in La Chorrera, Panama, Nov. 13, 2025. Espino, a Panamanian native who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2010, now assists in leading the newly reestablished Combined Jungle Operations Training Course. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 20:38
    Photo ID: 9416815
    VIRIN: 251113-A-GF241-9449
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Course

