Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again

U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Espino, a team leader assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, attends a briefing discussing the upcoming iteration of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course in Colón, Panama, Nov. 10, 2025. Espino, a Panamanian native who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2010, now assists in leading the newly reestablished Combined Jungle Operations Training Course, where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)