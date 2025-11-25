U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Espino, a team leader assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, attends a briefing discussing the upcoming iteration of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course in Colón, Panama, Nov. 10, 2025. Espino, a Panamanian native who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2010, now assists in leading the newly reestablished Combined Jungle Operations Training Course, where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 20:38
|Photo ID:
|9416814
|VIRIN:
|251110-A-GF241-1186
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again
No keywords found.