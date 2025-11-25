Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Espino, a team leader assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, overlooks a soccer field he used to play in near his childhood home in La Chorrera, Panama, Nov. 13, 2025. Espino, a Panamanian native who previously served in the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, now serves in a leadership role where he reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people.. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)