    Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again [Image 5 of 7]

    Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Espino, a team leader assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, overlooks a soccer field he used to play in near his childhood home in La Chorrera, Panama, Nov. 13, 2025. Espino, a Panamanian native who previously served in the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, now serves in a leadership role where he reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people.. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again

    TAGS

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Course

