U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Espino, a team leader assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, overlooks a soccer field he used to play in near his childhood home in La Chorrera, Panama, Nov. 13, 2025. Espino, a Panamanian native who previously served in the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, now serves in a leadership role where he reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people.. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 20:38
|Photo ID:
|9416813
|VIRIN:
|251113-A-GF241-1488
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Capt. Jon Espino: Out of Panamá and Back Again
No keywords found.