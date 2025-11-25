Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    142 Field Artillery Brigade Heads to Washington DC [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    142 Field Artillery Brigade Heads to Washington DC

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Roughly 100 Arkansas Army National Guardsmen departed from Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith Arkansas on Dec. 2, 2025. They are helping provide security in the nation’s capital.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 20:06
    Photo ID: 9416793
    VIRIN: 120125-Z-IN195-1013
    Resolution: 3101x2215
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142 Field Artillery Brigade Heads to Washington DC [Image 6 of 6], by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    142 Field Artillery Brigade Heads to Washington DC
    142 Field Artillery Brigade Heads to Washington DC
    142 Field Artillery Brigade Heads to Washington DC
    142 Field Artillery Brigade Heads to Washington DC
    142 Field Artillery Brigade Heads to Washington DC
    142 Field Artillery Brigade Heads to Washington DC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arkansas Guard
    142 Field Artillery
    Ebbing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download