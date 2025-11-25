Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Pallets for Arkansas Army Guard

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building Pallets for Arkansas Army Guard

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Tech Sgt. Zachary Bell, a 189th Logistics Readiness Squadron specialist, secures pallets at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas on Dec. 1, 2025. Roughly 100 Arkansas Army Guardsmen departed Ebbing to head to Washington D.C.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 19:40
    Photo ID: 9416776
    VIRIN: 120125-Z-IN195-1001
    Resolution: 2000x2800
    Size: 929 KB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Pallets for Arkansas Army Guard, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    188th Wing
    Ebbing ANGB
    logistics
    pallets
    189th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download