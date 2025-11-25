Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th ATF Leadership Tours CE [Image 8 of 8]

    11th ATF Leadership Tours CE

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron operate a bulldozer and excavator, removing debris from a construction site at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 18, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 11th CABS train, prepare and deploy together, delivering combat capabilities to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 19:24
    Photo ID: 9416752
    VIRIN: 251118-F-NC038-4621
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, 11th ATF Leadership Tours CE [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11 ATF
    11 CABS

