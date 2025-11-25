11th ATF Leadership Tours CE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron operate a bulldozer and excavator, removing debris from a construction site at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 18, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 11th CABS train, prepare and deploy together, delivering combat capabilities to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)