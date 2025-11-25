11th ATF Leadership Tours CE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bulldozer assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron sits on the dirt before heavy machine operators from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and the 36th CES begin removing debris from the construction site at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 18, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 11th CABS train, prepare and deploy together, delivering combat capabilities to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)