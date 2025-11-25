11th ATF Leadership Tours CE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bulldozer assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron sits on the dirt before heavy machine operators from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and the 36th CES begin removing debris from the construction site at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 18, 2025. The 11th CABS’ primary function is to provide the 11th ATF base operation support, but its members are also trained in the Air Force’s mission ready Airmen model to enable them to support other mission needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)