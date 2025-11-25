Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th ATF Leadership Tours CE

    11th ATF Leadership Tours CE

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A bulldozer assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron sits on the dirt before heavy machine operators from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and the 36th CES begin removing debris from the construction site at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 18, 2025. The 11th CABS' primary function is to provide the 11th ATF base operation support, but its members are also trained in the Air Force's mission ready Airmen model to enable them to support other mission needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    11 ATF
    11 CABS

