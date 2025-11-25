11th ATF Leadership Tours CE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A sign points to a parking area around the construction site where Airmen from the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron begin groundbreaking work for future storage units that will protect U.S. Air Force assets and heavy machinery at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 18, 2025. The 11 CABS’ primary function is to provide the 11th Air Task Force base operation support, but its members are also trained in the Air Force’s Mission Ready Airmen model to enable them to support other mission needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)