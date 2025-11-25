Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th ATF Leadership Tours CE [Image 4 of 8]

    11th ATF Leadership Tours CE

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    11th Air Task Force leadership and 36th Civil Engineer Squadron leadership overview the start of groundbreaking work for future storage units that will protect U.S. Air Force assets and heavy machinery at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 17, 2025. The 11th ATF executes agile combat employment principles, demonstrating how forces can be dispersed, mobilized and sustained across a broad operational theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)

