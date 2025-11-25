11th ATF Leadership Tours CE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

11th Air Task Force leadership and 36th Civil Engineer Squadron leadership overview the start of groundbreaking work for future storage units that will protect U.S. Air Force assets and heavy machinery at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 17, 2025. The 11th ATF executes agile combat employment principles, demonstrating how forces can be dispersed, mobilized and sustained across a broad operational theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)