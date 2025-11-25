11th ATF Leadership Tours CE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Casssidy, 11th Air Task Force commander, tours heavy machinery and meets with the civil engineering operators from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron taking part in the groundbreaking labor at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 17, 2025. Integrating with projects across the base while the unit is deployed to Guam, the 11th CABS team demonstrates that the U.S. Air Force is agile and ready to operate in austere environments across the globe in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)