U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sharreen Taylor, 11th Air Task Force command chief, tours heavy machinery and meets with the civil engineering operators taking part in the groundbreaking labor at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 17, 2025. Deployed to the Pacific for six months, the 11th ATF executes agile combat employment principles, demonstrating how forces can be dispersed, mobilized and sustained across a broad operational theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 19:24
|Photo ID:
|9416745
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-NC038-5697
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|821.11 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th ATF Leadership Tours CE [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.