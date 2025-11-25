11th ATF Leadership Tours CE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sharreen Taylor, 11th Air Task Force command chief, tours heavy machinery and meets with the civil engineering operators taking part in the groundbreaking labor at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 17, 2025. Deployed to the Pacific for six months, the 11th ATF executes agile combat employment principles, demonstrating how forces can be dispersed, mobilized and sustained across a broad operational theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)