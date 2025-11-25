U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Garcia, 11th Air Task Force junior executive to the command chief, learns about an excavator vehicle assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, while supervised by civil engineering heavy machine operators at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 17, 2025. The 11th ATF is trained and equipped to meet today’s challenges with the flexibility and resourcefulness to ensure America’s future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 19:24
|Photo ID:
|9416744
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-NC038-1856
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|743.65 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th ATF Leadership Tours CE [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.