11th ATF Leadership Tours CE

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Garcia, 11th Air Task Force junior executive to the command chief, learns about an excavator vehicle assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, while supervised by civil engineering heavy machine operators at Andersen Air Force Base on Nov. 17, 2025. The 11th ATF is trained and equipped to meet today’s challenges with the flexibility and resourcefulness to ensure America’s future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Angelo Fernandez)