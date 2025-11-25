EODMU 5 Conducts Vehicle Mine Strike Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Nov. 20, 2025) – A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 searches for simulated explosive hazards during a training evolution on Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20, 2025. This exercise was conducted as part of their Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) in order to certify their team as an operational unit of action. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)