    EODMU 5 Conducts Vehicle Mine Strike Drill

    EODMU 5 Conducts Vehicle Mine Strike Drill

    GUAM

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Haley Wilson 

    Commander Task Force 75

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Nov. 20, 2025) – Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 prepare to clear a path to rescue a simulated injured person during a training evolution on Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20, 2025. This exercise was conducted as part of their Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) in order to certify their team as an operational unit of action. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 19:52
    Photo ID: 9416728
    VIRIN: 251120-N-JN495-1098
    Resolution: 5879x3919
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU 5 Conducts Vehicle Mine Strike Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Haley Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Naval Base Guam
    EODMU 5
    CTF 75
    U.S. Navy
    7th Fleet

