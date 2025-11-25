EODMU 5 Conducts Vehicle Mine Strike Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Nov. 20, 2025) – Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 prepare to clear a path to rescue a simulated injured person during a training evolution on Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20, 2025. This exercise was conducted as part of their Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) in order to certify their team as an operational unit of action. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)