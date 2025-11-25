D.C. National Guard recruitment video engagement

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, senior enlisted leader (SEL), Joint Task Force - District of Columbia (JTF-DC); Sgt. 1st Class Jurgen Soekhoe, liaison officer (LNO), JTF-DC; and Sgt. Ronald Spriggs, team leader, 273rd Military Police Company, stand for a photograph during a scene for an upcoming recruitment video in Washington, D.C., Nov. 23, 2025. The D.C. National Guard’s modernization efforts align with the broader Army goal to evolve formations for the next fight by updating training, professional development, and structures to enhance readiness and support civil and global missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 17:38
|Photo ID:
|9416600
|VIRIN:
|251123-F-PL327-6697
|Resolution:
|18900x12575
|Size:
|71.28 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
