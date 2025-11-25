Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard recruitment video engagement [Image 3 of 4]

    D.C. National Guard recruitment video engagement

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, senior enlisted leader (SEL), Joint Task Force - District of Columbia (JTF-DC); Sgt. 1st Class Jurgen Soekhoe, liaison officer (LNO), JTF-DC; and Sgt. Ronald Spriggs, team leader, 273rd Military Police Company, stand for a photograph during a scene for an upcoming recruitment video in Washington, D.C., Nov. 23, 2025. The D.C. National Guard’s modernization efforts align with the broader Army goal to evolve formations for the next fight by updating training, professional development, and structures to enhance readiness and support civil and global missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 17:38
    Photo ID: 9416598
    VIRIN: 251123-F-PL327-3507
    Resolution: 18144x12072
    Size: 28.81 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    modernization
    D.C. National Guard
    D.C. Army National Guard
    74th Troop Command

