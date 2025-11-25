Sen. McCormick visits Pa. National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy hosts Senator David H. McCormick and provides a brief overview of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Pennsylvania National Guard capabilities at Fort Indiantown Gap.

The senator’s visit included a brief tour of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS) and an opportunity to see some of the Unmanned Areial Systems that PANG personnel are using to shape the battlefield of the future. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)