Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy hosts Senator David H. McCormick and provides a brief overview of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Pennsylvania National Guard capabilities at Fort Indiantown Gap.
The senator’s visit included a brief tour of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS) and an opportunity to see some of the Unmanned Areial Systems that PANG personnel are using to shape the battlefield of the future. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 15:18
|Photo ID:
|9416313
|VIRIN:
|251201-Z-CQ783-1017
|Resolution:
|2869x2314
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sen. McCormick visits Pa. National Guard [Image 18 of 18], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.