    Sen. McCormick visits Pa. National Guard [Image 18 of 18]

    Sen. McCormick visits Pa. National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy hosts Senator David H. McCormick and provides a brief overview of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Pennsylvania National Guard capabilities at Fort Indiantown Gap.
    The senator’s visit included a brief tour of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS) and an opportunity to see some of the Unmanned Areial Systems that PANG personnel are using to shape the battlefield of the future. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    Sen. McCormick visits Pa. National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site
    Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy
    Senator David H. McCormick

