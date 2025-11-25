Forged as a Team: How the Navy Finds Its Future Officers in the Upper Midwest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (Nov. 25, 2025) - Capt. Abigail Hutchins, commanding officer of the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps. at the University of Minnesota, provides a brief to high school students at Saint Thomas Academy in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility at a naval officer information night, Saint Paul, Minn., Nov. 25, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.