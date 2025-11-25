Forged as a Team: How the Navy Finds Its Future Officers in the Upper Midwest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251125-N-TI693-1052



SAINT PAUL, Minn. (Nov. 25, 2025) - United States Naval Academy Midshipmen, left two, Minn. Blue and Gold Officers, middle left two, and Sailors assigned to the University of Minn. Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps., middle right two, and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, pose for a group photo following a naval officer information night at Saint Thomas Academy, Saint Paul, Minn., Nov. 25, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.