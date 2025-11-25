Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forged as a Team: How the Navy Finds Its Future Officers in the Upper Midwest [Image 4 of 5]

    Forged as a Team: How the Navy Finds Its Future Officers in the Upper Midwest

    SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    251125-N-TI693-1052

    SAINT PAUL, Minn. (Nov. 25, 2025) - United States Naval Academy Midshipmen, left two, Minn. Blue and Gold Officers, middle left two, and Sailors assigned to the University of Minn. Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps., middle right two, and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, pose for a group photo following a naval officer information night at Saint Thomas Academy, Saint Paul, Minn., Nov. 25, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 12:24
    Photo ID: 9415764
    VIRIN: 251125-N-TI693-1053
    Resolution: 4579x3663
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forged as a Team: How the Navy Finds Its Future Officers in the Upper Midwest [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

