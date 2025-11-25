Forged as a Team: How the Navy Finds Its Future Officers in the Upper Midwest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (Nov. 25, 2025) - Chief Hospital Corpsman James Herkenhoff, Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps. scholarship coordinator assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, provides information to high school students and their families at a naval officer information night at Saint Thomas Academy, Saint Paul, Minn., Nov. 25, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.