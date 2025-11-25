Forged as a Team: How the Navy Finds Its Future Officers in the Upper Midwest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251125-N-TI693-1012



SAINT PAUL, Minn. (Nov. 25, 2025) - Craig Benson, right, and retired Capt. Brad Gawboy, left, Blue and Gold officer Minn. area coordinators for the United States Naval Academy speak to high school students and their families during a naval officer information night at Saint Thomas Academy in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility, Saint Paul, Minn., Nov. 25, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.