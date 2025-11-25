Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forged as a Team: How the Navy Finds Its Future Officers in the Upper Midwest [Image 1 of 5]

    SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    251125-N-TI693-1003

    SAINT PAUL, Minn. (Nov. 25, 2025) - Midshipman 3rd Class Mason Rudin, from Woodbury, Minn., converses with high school students at a naval officer information night at Saint Thomas Academy, in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility, Saint Paul, Minn., Nov. 25, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 12:24
    Photo ID: 9415755
    VIRIN: 251125-N-TI693-1003
    Resolution: 4341x3473
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forged as a Team: How the Navy Finds Its Future Officers in the Upper Midwest [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USNavy
    NTAG Northern Plains
    #NTAGNorthernPlains
    #ntagnp
    #usnrecruiter
    #NavalOfficer

