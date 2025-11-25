Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Conducts Weapons Training [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Weapons Training

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Reese Taylor 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Gunner’s Mate Seaman James Vallar fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 28, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 06:46
    Photo ID: 9413574
    VIRIN: 251027-N-RT401-1046
    Resolution: 4646x3097
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy

