Tripoli Conducts In-Port Flight Operations

251126-N-MQ780-1319



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jaime Martinez directs the landing of an MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, during in-port flight operations aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 26, 2025. Tripoli is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)