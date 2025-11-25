Tripoli Conducts In-Port Flight Operations

251126-N-MQ780-1257
Sailors help direct the landing of an MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, during in-port flight operations aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 26, 2025. Tripoli is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)
|11.25.2025
|11.29.2025 06:33
|9413571
|251126-N-MQ780-1257
|2459x1639
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
