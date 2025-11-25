Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripoli Conducts In-Port Flight Operations [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tripoli Conducts In-Port Flight Operations

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Angel Conde 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    251126-N-MQ780-1047

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Daniel Gonzales directs the landing of an MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, during in-port flight operations aboard the forward deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 26, 2025. Tripoli is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 06:33
    Photo ID: 9413570
    VIRIN: 251126-N-MQ780-1047
    Resolution: 1500x2250
    Size: 751.45 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Conducts In-Port Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SN Angel Conde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli Conducts In-Port Flight Operations
    Tripoli Conducts In-Port Flight Operations
    Tripoli Conducts In-Port Flight Operations
    Tripoli Conducts In-Port Flight Operations
    Tripoli Conducts In-Port Flight Operations
    Tripoli Conducts In-Port Flight Operations
    Tripoli Conducts In-Port Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download