USS Tripoli Sailors Get Underway

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Ramey hauls in a mooring line aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 28, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and parties in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2025 06:01
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
