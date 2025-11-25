Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Get Underway [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Get Underway

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Reese Taylor 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Ramey hauls in a mooring line aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 28, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and parties in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 06:01
    Photo ID: 9413565
    VIRIN: 251128-N-RT401-1036
    Resolution: 2449x1633
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Get Underway [Image 4 of 4], by SA Reese Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #READINESS #USSTRIPOLI

