A U.S. Army Reserve soldier visits The Bronx Zoo in New York City on July 7, 2025. This image is a product of the USAR Stock Project, which provides high-quality imagery highlighting the soldier experience.
(U.S. Army Photo By Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2025 05:53
|Photo ID:
|9413559
|VIRIN:
|250707-A-KC361-1050
|Resolution:
|4873x3249
|Size:
|12.91 MB
|Location:
|BRONX, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Visit The Bronx Zoo [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.