    US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia's member states of Somaliland and Puntland

    US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland

    SOMALIA

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), meets with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, president of Somaliland, in Hargeisa, Somaliland, Nov. 26, 2025. The meeting was part of Gen. Anderson’s trip in East Africa to meet with government and defense leaders to strengthen America’s strategic approach to confronting terrorism through mutual engagement, stronger cooperation, and aligned security priorities. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Ubon Mendie)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 01:55
    This work, US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland, by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

