U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), meets with Field Marshal Birhanu Jula Gelelcha, chief of defense of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov. 25, 2025. Anderson, along with AFRICOM senior leaders, conducted a high-level meeting with Ethiopian National Defense Force leadership to discuss AFRICOM’s focus on building partner capacity amongst regional threats. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Ubon Mendie)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2025 00:58
|Photo ID:
|9413523
|VIRIN:
|251125-A-CK565-5213
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|ET
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.