US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), poses for a photo with Field Marshal Birhanu Jula Gelelcha, chief of defense of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov. 25, 2025. The stop in Addis Ababa was part of an East Africa trip which also included visits to Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Ubon Mendie)