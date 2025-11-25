Date Taken: 11.26.2025 Date Posted: 11.29.2025 00:58 Photo ID: 9413520 VIRIN: 251126-A-CK565-5766 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.79 MB Location: SO

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, US Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia and in Somalia’s member states of Somaliland and Puntland [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.