Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and wife Jennifer Hegseth, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Steven Nordhaus, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and wife Katie Miller serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving meal at the National Guard Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)