    Thanksgiving special meal at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley [Image 4 of 4]

    Thanksgiving special meal at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (November 25, 2025) Culinary Specialist Second Class Khual, assigned to Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown serves lunchtime diners from a hot carving station during the installation’s annual Thanksgiving special meal. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 9413262
    VIRIN: 251125-N-TG517-5905
    Resolution: 5563x3846
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    culinary specialist
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Scudder Hall Galley
    Culinary Specialist (CS)
    Thanksgiving

