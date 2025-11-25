Yorktown, Va. (November 25, 2025) Culinary Specialist Second Class Khual, assigned to Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown serves lunchtime diners from a hot carving station during the installation’s annual Thanksgiving special meal. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
This work, Thanksgiving special meal at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.