Thanksgiving is ‘Super Bowl’ for Army cooks

Master Sgt. Felipe Vega, a culinary specialist and manager of the Raptor’s Nest dining facility on Lewis Main, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, takes a break from Thanksgiving meal preparations to pose Nov. 25 with Command Sgt. Maj. John Ryle and Lt. Col. Kevin Boldt, both of 1st Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division.