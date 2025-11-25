USARCENT Thanksgiving at the CMCC

The Commander of U.S. Army Central, Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, hosted Thanksgiving dinner for U.S. Army Soldiers, multinational armed forces, and representatives from Non-Government Organizations (NGO) at the Civil-Military Coordination Center on Nov. 27, 2025, in Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)
