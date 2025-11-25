Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT Thanksgiving at the CMCC [Image 1 of 5]

    USARCENT Thanksgiving at the CMCC

    ISRAEL

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The Commander of U.S. Army Central, Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, hosted Thanksgiving dinner for U.S. Army Soldiers, multinational armed forces, and representatives from Non-Government Organizations (NGO) at the Civil-Military Coordination Center on Nov. 27, 2025, in Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)

    This work, USARCENT Thanksgiving at the CMCC [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

