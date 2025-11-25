Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving at Camp Casey, South Korea [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Army Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving at Camp Casey, South Korea

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Soldiers serve a Thanksgiving meal to fellow service members at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2025. Camp Casey continues to ensure our military members feel a sense of camaraderie and appreciation when away from home during the holidays. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)

