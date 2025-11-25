U.S. Army Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving at Camp Casey, South Korea

U.S. Army Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving at The Warrior Restaurant, the main dining facility at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov 27, 2025. Camp Casey continues to ensure military members feel a sense of camaraderie and appreciation when away from home during the holidays. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)
