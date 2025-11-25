U.S. Army Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving at Camp Casey, South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andres A. Pazmino, a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division, serves food to service members during Thanksgiving at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2025. During the event, senior leadership from the installation served service members a variety of food including steak, lobster, ham and a variety of sides and desserts. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)