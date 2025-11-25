U.S. Army Soldiers Celebrate Thanksgiving at Camp Casey, South Korea

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andres A. Pazmino, a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division, serves food to service members during Thanksgiving at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2025. During the event, senior leadership from the installation served service members a variety of food including steak, lobster, ham and a variety of sides and desserts. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 02:11
|Photo ID:
|9412445
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-WU391-1086
|Resolution:
|4499x3103
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
