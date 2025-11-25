Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Spradling, 40th Helicopter Squadron flight engineer, conducts aerial gunnery training in Limestone Hills, Montana, Nov. 19, 2025. The live-fire training provided hands-on experience for the aircrew in place of their simulated virtual reality weapons training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 13:15
    Photo ID: 9411561
    VIRIN: 251119-F-PI908-1007
    Resolution: 5835x3882
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training
    After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training
    After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training
    After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training
    After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training
    After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training
    After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint operations
    Malmstrom
    restricted airspace
    40 HS
    Helicopter
    Montana
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download