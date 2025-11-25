After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Spradling, 40th Helicopter Squadron flight engineer, conducts aerial gunnery training in Limestone Hills, Montana, Nov. 19, 2025. The live-fire training provided hands-on experience for the aircrew in place of their simulated virtual reality weapons training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)