Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Africa Command Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader Focused on Partnership and Shared Security Interests

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Africa Command Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader Focused on Partnership and Shared Security Interests

    GERMANY

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Jason Johnston    

    U.S. Africa Command

    Official U.S. Africa Command Photo of Command Sergeant Major Garric M. Banfield.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 03:10
    Photo ID: 9410739
    VIRIN: 251119-A-ND360-2273
    Resolution: 2062x2668
    Size: 707.28 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader Focused on Partnership and Shared Security Interests, by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Africa Command Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader Focused on Partnership and Shared Security Interests

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download