    EODMU-11 Conducts an Torpedo Recovery Scenario Drill [Image 5 of 5]

    EODMU-11 Conducts an Torpedo Recovery Scenario Drill

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 simulates rendering a torpedo inert during a training event on Silver Strand Training Complex, in Coronado, California, Nov. 24, 2025. EODMU 11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    This work, EODMU-11 Conducts an Torpedo Recovery Scenario Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EODMU-11
    Area Clearance
    EODGRU1
    Navy
    EOD

